PUBG Mobile is on the agenda with DDoS attacks!

With the spread of the Internet and the development of technology, the number of players around the world has increased significantly. In addition to computer gaming, one of the biggest breakthroughs in recent years has been the mobile game industry. With the development of phones, many people started to prefer to play games on their phones during the day. Now, PUBG Mobile DDoS attacks from popular games have come up.

Games played with many players on the internet such as PUBG Mobile can be exposed to large and small-scale DDoS attacks from time to time.

PUBG Mobile deals with DDoS attacks

The biggest problem faced by people who play multiplayer games like PUBG is users cheating. As the number of cheaters increases, the number of people who enjoy the game starts to decrease. PUBG, stating that it has invested a lot in anti-cheating measures in recent years, has faced many attacks today. Many players have experienced connection errors due to DDoS attacks.

Dear players, The PUBG MOBILE team are currently actively working to resolve the DDoS attacks against our systems and the new hacking issues. For information, please check out here: https://t.co/DMYsxWTlCc — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 3, 2020

The statement regarding the DDoS attacks for PUBG Mobile said, “Dear players, we are currently encountering many waves of DDOS attacks that cause players to disconnect against our systems. Our team took immediate action and started working closely with local service providers to resolve the issue. We aim to give our players a normal gaming experience as soon as possible. With this announcement, we would like to inform you that a new anti-cheat patch will be released soon. Meanwhile, we have deployed more security teams to put a serious end to the scammers. Like our players, we have always had a zero-tolerance policy against cheating and hacking. Thank you for your patience and support as we work to create a fair playing field for our players. ” shaped.



