PUBG Mobile is getting closer to its launch in India

PUBG Mobile will return in new guises in India. It appears that the Indian branch of PUBG Corporation has been officially registered as PUBG India Private Limited. It was recently reported that in its new avatar, the game will be called PUBG Mobile India and will apparently keep all the IDs, achievements and skins that Indian players had.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has apparently approved the registration of PUBG India Pvt. Ltd. The Talkesports report mentions that the merger took place on 21 November. In addition to this, the authorized capital of the subsidiary was set at Rs 15.00,000 with Rs 5.00,000 already paid.

PUBG Mobile India will change its style

PUBG Corporation has partnered with Microsoft to use their Azure server services. These game servers will be located in India. The Korean company has announced that PUBG Mobile India is a new game designed with local interests in mind. Addressing data storage issues, it will conduct frequent checks and audits on storage systems to ensure Indian users’ personal information is handled securely.

For starters, the new game will be set in a virtual simulation training camp. Effects such as bleeding will be replaced with green hit marks to indicate the virtual nature of the game. To promote healthier gaming habits and control how much time users spend in PUBG Mobile India, the game will also introduce a feature that will limit extended sessions.

The company is also looking to create a local video game and promote eSports alongside related IT sectors. This will come in the form of PUBG Corporation creating an Indian subsidiary to better serve and engage players. More than 100 employees will be hired in sectors such as business, eSports and game development.



