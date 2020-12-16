PUBG Mobile: Ice Cream Festival event now available

The PUBG Mobile players had a great surprise today (14), as a new update was released and brought a special event for this end of the year. The Ice Festival brings a totally unique version of the Erangel map, which includes it being covered in snow and having several interactive winter locations.

There are also some snow monuments and, of course, many themed decorations to match the rest of the map. Other than that, in this event, three ice castles will appear at random throughout Erangel, each with several loots that may have a big advantage over enemies.

You can still cross the frozen tundra to collect chickens and snowmen, which can be used as a type of quick cover when fighting enemies.

On top of that, several other festive features have also been added, which include:

Slippery snowboards – At the start of each game, players will receive a snowboard, which can be activated with the backpack button, to travel quickly and jump over obstacles.

Themed decoration – Erangel received several cosmetic news to celebrate the season, including decorated buildings, fireplaces and Christmas trees. The signal pistol was also updated with a festive touch.

Special events – Several “Gelado Festival” events are available for players and community members to spread the heat.

It sounds really fun, doesn’t it ?! Just remember that the event will be available for an unlimited time, so don’t miss the opportunity. If you don’t have the game installed yet, PUBG Mobile can be downloaded for free from the App Store and Google Play.



