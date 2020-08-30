PUBG Mobile cleaning: Millions of accounts banned

A big summer cleaning has been done for PUBG Mobile, one of the most played mobile games in the world. In a statement made on PUBG’s Twitter account, it was announced that more than 2 million accounts and more than 1 million devices were permanently blocked.

PUBG Mobile summer cleaning: millions of accounts banned

PUBG Mobile, one of the first games that come to mind in the Battle Royale game genre, has been dealing with cheating problems almost from the early days. Tencent, the developer company of the game, showed that it does not want to tolerate this problem anymore and made a big cleaning.

In the statement made via the official Twitter account, 2 million 273 thousand 152 accounts and 1 million 424 thousand 854 devices were permanently blocked from PUBG Mobile between August 20 and August 27. In the statement made via the PUBG Mobile Twitter account, the reasons and rates of the permanently blocked players were shared. Accordingly, 12 percent of the blocked players were banned from using speed fraud, 32 percent for X-Ray vision fraud, 27 percent for automatic targeting fraud, and 22 percent for using different cheats.

Players whose account is banned will be able to open a new account and play the game again However, users whose devices are blocked will either acquire new devices or apply different software regulations. With the version 1.0 update to be released on September 8, after the PUBG Mobile giant cleaning, players will be presented with better graphics, new user interface, player lobby and stricter anti-cheat measures.



