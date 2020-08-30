PUBG Mobile Cheated, Over 2 Million Accounts Blocked

PUBG Mobile, one of the most played mobile games in the world, has been cleaned up. In a statement made on the Twitter account of the game, it was announced that more than 2 million accounts and more than 1 million devices were permanently blocked.

PUBG Mobile, the mobile version of PUBG, one of the first games that come to mind when it comes to the Battle Royale genre, has been dealing with cheating for a long time. The game’s developer studio eventually tackled this problem and did a thorough “cleanup”.

PUBG Mobile announced on its official Twitter account that it permanently blocked 2 million 273 thousand 152 accounts and 1 million 424 thousand 854 devices between 20 August and 27 August.

PUBG Mobile cheat blocking statistics

Players whose account is suspended will be able to continue playing by opening a new account. However, players who hit the device will need to download the game to a different device to be able to play it again. The studio will offer players better graphics, a new user interface, player lobby, and stricter anti-cheat measures with the version 1.0 update to be released on September 8, after the permanent barrier thrown to millions of accounts and devices.

In the statement made via the PUBG Mobile Twitter account, the reasons and rates of permanently blocked players were also conveyed. Accordingly, the blocked 12% were prevented from using speed fraud, 27% from automatic targeting fraud, 32% from using X-Ray vision fraud, and 22% from using various other cheats. There were also players who cheated on area damage and character cosmetics, but these made up less than 5% of those blocked.

As we said above, the problem of cheating in PUBG Mobile has reached huge dimensions. Cheating was detected in many participating teams from India and Pakistan at the South Asia PUBG Mobile Club Open event, which is one of the most watched events of PUBG Mobile. The organizers of the event disqualified 20 teams and gave life penalties to the team players. After the authorities’ investigation, only 23 teams remained, which means that almost half of the participants cheated.



