PUBG Mobile: banned in India and servers shut down

The mobile version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds stopped working across India in late October. The app had been banned by the Asian country’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in September, but the game’s definitive exclusion came this week.

The confirmation of the fact was made by the official page of the game on Facebook. “We deeply regret this result and sincerely thank you for the support and love of all of you,” said the statement.

The ban is the result of diplomatic problems between the Indian and Chinese governments. In addition to the Tencent game, which is a conglomerate in China, another 117 applications have been banned from being used on Indian soil. The country accuses the Chinese of serious problems with respect to security and privacy in the apps.

“Protecting user data has been one of our top priorities and we always comply with data protection laws and regulations. All users’ gameplay is processed in a transparent manner in accordance with our privacy policy, ”said the statement on the accusation of the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As of now, the Indian game servers are all shut down. Despite the exclusion of the mobile game, the curiosity in this story is that the game for consoles continues to work. The explanation is that the version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC was developed by a South Korean studio, which was not affected by the Indian ministry’s decision.



