Pubg Mobile Announces World Tournament and Update 1.0

PUBG Mobile, a part of Chinese mobile game giant Tencent, announced the 1.0 update that will bring along the world tournament with a huge prize pool and many innovations. The tournament, which has a prize pool of $ 2 million, will start at the end of November.

Tencent Games, the producer company of PUBG Mobile, often organizes special tournaments to make the game more attractive. The Chinese company, which has distributed millions of dollars in recent years within the scope of the events organized, is preparing to add a new one to these tournaments. The tournament, which will have a prize pool of 2 million dollars, is planned to start next November.

The developer team will release the 1.0 update, which promises big performance gains and other advantages, ahead of this tournament with a huge prize pool. Stating that the update is planned to be released on September 8, the team claims that the update will also bring up to 30% increase in frame rate and a 76% decrease in latency, depending on the device used.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 update will bring big changes:

Announcing the new update with a press release, the PUBG Mobile team also touched on what the new update will bring. According to the descriptions, character improvements, in-game graphics improvements, improved environment effects, interactive lobby, a completely new interface, improved system animations and much more will be added to PUBG Mobile with the 1.0 update.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship, which has the largest prize pool ever given by PUBG Mobile for a single event, will bring the best teams from America, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and China to a $ 2 million prize. . For now, it is not known whether the audience will be accepted to the tournament, which will start at the end of November.

According to analytics firm Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile has become one of the most successful games in the world since its launch in 2018, surpassing the original PC version with $ 1.3 billion in revenue last year. The game currently has over 600 million downloads and 50 million active players excluding mainland China. The game, which was rebranded as Game for Peace due to censorship in China, has 150 million more active players in the country.



