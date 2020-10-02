PUBG Mobile and BLACKPINK collaboration new song

BLACKPINK, one of the most popular K-Pop groups in the world, released their first studio album “The Album” today, and presented their BLACKPINK-themed content to actors and BLINKs in PUBG MOBILE. From today until Monday, November 2nd, players will be able to see the featured song “LOVESICK GIRLS” and other new content in the game.

Players logging into PUBG MOBILE will be able to hear the song “LOVESICK GIRLS” as the in-game lobby music. Before, they could listen to “How You Like That”, the first single of the new album. In addition, special themed content related to the release of BLACKPINK’s new album and the collaboration will also be included in the game. Players entering the game between 2-8 October will be able to see this special collaboration on the billboards on the New Eranger map. Between October 2nd and November 2nd, PUBG MOBILE’s airdrop plane will take its place in the sky with the BLACKPINK logo and pink color. Special colored airdrops with “The Album” icon will also take place in popular battlefields with pink smoke. Players can enjoy BLACKPINK’s iconic style and music while playing PUBG MOBILE.

Since September 24, PUBG MOBILE has offered multiple exclusive content and events for players to experience. This includes custom themed lobby visuals, loading screens and a support event to win special rewards. Players can participate in the event that supports these specially themed content and the BLACKPINK collaboration. PUBG MOBILE can be downloaded for free from the App Store and Google Play.



