PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update Comes With Anti-Cheat Software

The New Era update, which will offer PUBG Mobile 1.0 version to the players, will bring a brand new anti-cheat software to the game. With the new software, it will be difficult to cheat and there will be no performance degradation while scanning for cheats.

PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular battle royale games in the mobile world, is stepping into the “new age” with its 1.0 release to be released tomorrow. The update, announced with the ‘New Era’ title, offers the long-awaited graphics improvement as well as the Erangel 2.0, which has been released to the PC and console versions a long time ago, to the liking of mobile players.

PUBG Mobile, which shares the future innovations about the update step by step through its Twitter account, is a brand new anti-cheat software that can detect Cheat Z, Cheat M, Grass Hack and Auto Aim cheats, which are very popular among talented players, with the latest PUBG Mobile 1.0 update. announced that they will release.

With the PUBG Mobile 1.0 update, the new anti-cheat software will come with features such as a better optimized monitoring system, security issue fixes in the engine, optimizations for the impact of the monitoring system on performance, tightened security protocols, and the banning of cheat ads in public chat.

Incompetent players who can barely catch up with their opponents using cheating are among the most irresistible elements of online games. PUBG Mobile players have also been complaining about cheats for a long time, and it seems that the developers will finally add the ‘strict’ anti-cheat software players have been waiting for. However, we will see how effective the new anti-cheat software will be after the update is released tomorrow.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 update promotional video



