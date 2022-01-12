PUBG Is Now Available As Free-To-Play, But The Ranked Mode Is Paid

PUBG: Battlegrounds Plus will be free for those who purchased the game at the time, but will be sold as an extra content pack for the rest. PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds, now simply renamed PUBG: Battlegrounds, is now free to download on PC (Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia. The title has been relaunched as free-to-play, although it has also been announced that Ranked mode and other additional features will only be available if you purchase the Battlegrounds Plus bundle. Its price? $ 12.99.

The extra package is not a subscription, but a one-time paid content that gives access to the following content:

Exclusive extras

+ 100% Survival Mastery EXP Boost

Career tab – Medals

Ranked mode

Create and play a custom game

Battlegrounds Plus includes these items:

Captain’s Camouflage Hat

Captain’s Camouflage Mask

Captain’s Camo Gloves

1300 G-COIN bonus