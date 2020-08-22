PUBG Could Eliminate First-Person Duets In North America

First-person duos are expected to be removed from PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds in North America at some point in the near future.

Through his Twitter account, Brian Corrigan, head of PUBG in North America, detailed plans to change the mode selection in the region. Following a previous survey on potential changes, it was updated with the current game plan. After arguing with nearly 50 players and partners, as he and the team see it, the optimal PC NA setup for normal is third-person duos and solo, and third- and first-person squads. The classifieds would be in the first person only with squads and alone, and then personalized.

The strategy to optimize PUBG

Part of the strategy is to merge duos into squads, where players can unite anyway. In responses, Corrigan and community manager Henry Guild dig deeper into thinking, where it was revealed that a specific reason is to help optimize queues.

“We understand that many duo players don’t necessarily join squads when they can’t play duos,”

Guild wrote in a reply that “At the same time, we have to make some tough decisions with the intention of increasing the health of other queues, that is, ranked by teams.”

Optimal NA / PC queue configuration: * Normal – TPP only / Solo / Duo / Squad

* Ranked – FPP Only / Solo / Squad

* Customs Add random weighted map voting, so players can vote at the beginning of a match. (Read next tweet for explanation) RT agree, respond challenge. (1/2) — Brian Corrigan (@svperfecta) August 7, 2020

PUBG Season 8 kicked off last month, bringing a truckload of loot and some mysterious wells that are not much use but that you can track down. The video game has already exceeded sales of 70 million copies during the last three years in July.



