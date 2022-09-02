PUBG: Battlegrounds intersects with McLaren Automotive

Krafton, Inc. and McLaren Automotive today announced a collaboration that will bring exclusive skins and car items to PUBG: Battlegrounds. Licensed products of the luxury car manufacturer will first be available for PCs, and later for consoles. McLaren skins for PUBG: Battlegrounds will be available for a limited time and available throughout the game on different maps.

The McLaren event will be held from September 6 to 15 for PC gamers and from September 15 to November 9 for consoles. The release is coordinated with the upcoming update 19.2, which will be released on September 7 for PC and September 16 for consoles. Update 19.2 will include updates to the PUBG Deston map, as well as a new car.

The McLaren event follows in the footsteps of a similar limited-time PUBG crossover with Assassin’s Creed. In the new event, survivors will be able to get the McLaren GT Standard — Onyx Black car paint, as well as other special in-game items from custom McLaren loot containers. These include costumes, equipment, emotions and other items. In addition, the Coupe RB car found in Miramar can be equipped with special McLaren skins using the new vehicle interaction feature. As expected, skins do not affect performance.

The workshop will allow players to make a couple of other non—standard cars, McLaren GT Standard — Silica White and McLaren GT Elite – Volcano Yellow, by purchasing tokens from McLaren Loot Caches and Crafter Pass: McLaren. Both are sold during the event. There is also a special McLaren container ship that appears at the pre-match stage of each map. Only players with McLaren skins or their teammates can interact with these cars. Cars are removed at the beginning of the match.

Update 19.2 adds the aforementioned food truck, which players can use exclusively on Destone. The food van has an open window from which up to four passengers can shoot. Deston, which was released shortly before the previous PUBG 19.1 update, now also has a brand new weather system with more realistic lighting and weather.

Crafton also worked on updating the animation. Now this animation update is ready for release and will be available as part of the update. According to the developer, this will improve the player experience without affecting the timing and strategy that partly made PUBG: Battlegrounds so successful. Finally, the update adds a new Heavy Stock weapon attachment, which provides improved handling of the supported weapon while reducing the aiming time (ADS).

PUBG: Battlegrounds is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and mobile devices.