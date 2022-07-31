PUBG banned again in India

PUBG: Battlegrounds has been one of the most popular battle royale games in the world for almost five years since its release. The popular shooter was one of the main games that launched the Battle royale craze along with games like Fortnite, and at its peak in 2018 had more than 3 million simultaneous players, and the total number of players exceeded 75 million. Developer Krafton also made a splash earlier this year when the game switched to a free model. However, the history of the game in India has been turbulent throughout her life.

While PUBG: Battlegrounds has been a huge success worldwide, Crafton has struggled to keep the game available in India. The Indian government has previously criticized PUBG: Battlegrounds for reasons related to national security. India banned PUBG Mobile due to escalating tensions between India and China at the end of 2020 due to the publication of PUBG Mobile by Chinese gaming giant Tencent. PUBG will return to the region with a version for India published by Krafton a few months later. However, PUBG has now been banned again in India.

A recent report revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India has been banned by the Indian government, reportedly again citing “national security considerations” due to Tencent partially owning Krafton. Although the Indian government has not yet given direct confirmation, players in India on Thursday discovered that the game is no longer available in either Android or iOS stores. The exclusion from the list was confirmed by Crafton, and the studio is reportedly “seeking clarification” on the reasons for the ban.

The latest PUBG ban in India came less than two years after the developer released its India-exclusive version of the mobile game. Along with the publishing change, Krafton also made several other changes to PUBG’s return to the Indian market. The game will have tougher censorship: from players starting matches in clothes to transferring the aesthetics of the game to a “virtual training ground”. Krafton also took steps to migrate Battlegrounds Mobile India data to Microsoft Azure servers, further distancing itself from Tencent in the region.

The ban of PUBG Mobile in India occurred shortly after the latest PUBG update brought a lot of new content to the game. The PUBG version 18.2 update brought with it a Deston map with many locations and new mechanics, as well as a new weapon — the O12 shotgun. Crafton also added new graphical parameters that allow players on next-generation consoles to improve the performance and visual effects of the game. The ban of PUBG in India will be a serious blow to Krafton after repeated attempts to keep the game available in the region.

PUBG: Battlegrounds is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and mobile devices.