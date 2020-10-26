PT-inspired Visage arrives on Halloween for PS4

Developer SadSquare Studio has released a new trailer for the acclaimed psychological horror Visage, confirming its official release date for the definitive arrival on consoles. The title, which has been in early access on Steam since 2018, emerges as one of the most talked about genre games of recent years and arrives promising many chills.

Inspired by Konami’s PT demonstration, Visage is an atmospheric psychological horror focused on the construction of disturbing environments based on narrative events, presenting all the best elements that a good horror plot should have. Scares at the right timing, macabre sounds and lighting, and more, promise to bring one of the most talked about PC experiences directly to desktop consoles, now in its full version.

Visage has been in early access since its arrival on Steam, on October 2, 2018, and has very positive reviews on its page on the platform. With ultra-realistic graphics and an immersion to fill your eyes, the game did not take long to fall in favor of the people, being several times one of the tops in broadcasting lives.

Now, to celebrate the arrival of Halloween 2020, the SadSquare Studio game appears at the most suggestive time of the year, closing the month of terror with a flourish.

Visage will be released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 30.



