Psychonauts 2 Gets New Trailer Focused On The Story

Psychonauts 2: About a month before the launch of Psychonauts 2, Double Fine and Microsoft released a new trailer showing a little of what we will have in the history of this new game.

As you can see below, Razputin Aquato (or just Raz for those more intimate) is back for new adventures in a bizarre world, while exploring people’s minds to fight his inner demons and even unlock memories which they didn’t remember. All this happens in the same way that it solves several puzzles and, of course, it offers moments of great fun for the players.

Psychonauts 2 will be available from August 25th in PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC versions.