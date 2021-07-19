Psychonauts 2 for consoles only runs at 4K and 60fps on Xbox Series X

The console version of Psychonauts 2 will run better and look better on the Xbox Series X. The information was confirmed by a table released by the developer, showing the maximum resolution and frame-per-second count that the game will run on each platform. Among video games, only Microsoft’s most powerful new-gen console will keep the game in 4K at 60 fps

Psychonauts 2 is the next big game from Double Fine, which is now part of the Xbox Game Studios developer collection. Despite this, the game will be cross-platform, with its release also scheduled for PS4 and PS5. As such, gamers were quite curious as to whether the game would have advantages on their new “home” consoles, so it looks like the answer is yes.

The PS5, by the way, doesn’t even have a specially optimized version of the game. The console will actually run the same version as the PS4 Pro, for backwards compatibility, so it’s locked into QuadHD, but gets at least an extra frame-per-second count.

Note that only on Xbox Series X|S is the game compatible with HDR (PC not included). It’s also possible to lower the resolution to jump to 120 fps, going to QuadHD on Series X and FullHD on Series S. It’s a little strange that apparently you can’t do that on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro, so the game gets stuck on them at 30 fps.

Psychonauts 2 arrives on August 25th for Xbox, PlayStation and PC.