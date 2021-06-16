PSVR 2: New Version Will Be Released in 2022, According To Report

PSVR 2: A recent report by Bloomberg, a technology vehicle focused on the financial market, said that Sony will release the new version of the PlayStation VR in late 2022. In addition, the Japanese company has partnered with Samsung to bring OLED panels to the peripheral.

Thus, the supposed “PSVR 2” would hit the market 6 years after the first version, which sold more than 5 million units during that period. It is already possible to use the virtual reality glasses released for the PS4 on the PS5, but an adapter for the PlayStation Camera, which is essential for the peripheral’s operation, is needed on the company’s official website.

Bloomberg contacted both Sony and a representative from Samsung’s display division, but both declined to respond. This could mean that the companies have not yet signed a contract, avoiding statements prior to the conclusion of the agreement, or even that the announcement will be made soon and the executives are aiming not to “burn off.”

Since it hit the market, several games have been exclusively released or received versions for Sony’s virtual reality glasses, such as Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Iron Man VR and PlayStation VR Worlds.

