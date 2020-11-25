PSVR 2 may be on the way to PS5 according to new rumor

The PlayStation 5 was barely launched and new rumors about peripherals for the Sony console have started to pop up! The new rumor came from the Let’s Go Digital website, which discovered the registration of a patent for what PSVR2 could be, an information replicated by insider Nibel on his Twitter:

Rumor: a new patent uncovered by LetsGoDigital indicates that a new PSVR headset for PlayStation 5 is in development This one seems to feature haptic feedback, LED lighting and sensors that recognize if the headset is properly worn + more Full detailshttps://t.co/SekLfZLBWg pic.twitter.com/IsRr76h3b0 — Nibel (@Nibellion) November 25, 2020

For now, it is a good idea to treat this information with great skepticism, since a patent is just the registration of an idea that may or may not be launched one day, without necessarily meaning that the product is real.




