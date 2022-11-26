PSV Is Ready to Start Negotiations With Manchester United on Kodi Gakpo, As Interest in Him Will Increase in January

Eredivisie giant PSV Eindhoven is ready to start negotiations with Manchester United over the signing of striker Kodi Gakpo in January.

However, these negotiations will take place only after the World Cup.

According to journalist Marco Timmer via SportWitness, it’s not a foregone conclusion that electric Gakpo is leaving the Netherlands and finally making the leap to a more elite league.

SportWitness also confirmed that the Red Devils will make their choice in favor of Gakpo in January. With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, signing a striker has become a necessity for Eric ten Haga.

Ten Hag is said to be a big fan of Gakpo, even after missing it in the summer.

Mercato’s foot also indicates that United are finally ready to buy the 23-year-old in the winter.

Foot Mercato reports: Manchester United have decided to step up their pursuit of PSV Eindhoven star Kodi Gakpo and are “seriously” approaching signing his contract in the January transfer window.”

“The current asking price is 60 million euros, but it could rise if he continues to impress the Netherlands at the World Cup. Manchester United have stepped up their courtship of the Dutch striker, who has 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 games this season.”

The report adds: “It is believed that they “will go on the offensive, trying to win the competition for his signature, and “have the means” to meet the requirements of PSV and conclude a deal.”

“Ten Hag admires Gakpo for the fact that a Netherlands national team player can play in several positions — on the flank, at number 10 and even in attack.”

The desire of United to quickly conclude a deal can be explained by the fact that Gakpo attracted the attention of other clubs. A few weeks ago, it was said that Liverpool were insistently hoping to take him to Anfield before the Red Devils.

The club must provide a Gakpo for Ten Hag. His age and abilities make him a worthwhile investment. He will also solve some of the team’s most pressing problems.