PSV Eindhoven celebrated in a Mexican style detail

There is no doubt that the Mexican footballers who have arrived at PSV Eindhoven, one of the giants of Dutch football, have left a deep mark on the team and above all, on the fans.

Since the distant arrival of Carlos Salcido in 2006, 8 Aztec footballers have passed through the rojiblanco team. The most outstanding ones? Andrés Guarded, “Chucky” Lozano and Salcido himself, deserving of personalized songs and all the love of the Dutch public.

But players like Héctor Moreno, Erick Gutiérrez and Cecilia Santiago also passed by in the female category.

The team paid tribute to all of them with a peculiar very Mexican lottery board to pay honor to the Aztec soccer players who served here.



