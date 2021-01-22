PSN launches new discount promotion on PS4 games

The year has just begun and we already have another great promotion available on PlayStation Store! Sony has released a beautiful list of first and third party games with up to 85% off, ideal for getting to know some of the best blockbusters and indies you may have missed out on throughout the generation.

The offer is already on the air and the promotional prices are valid until February 4, 2021, so be smart and don’t let the deadline end if any of these games interest you. Among the main offers, we have:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $ 49.99 (75% off)

Assassin’s Creed Origins for $ 39.98 (80%)

Dead By Daylight: Special Edition for R $ 74.75 (50%)

Death Stranding for R $ 99.50 (60%)

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ for R $ 37.48 (85%)

GRID Ultimate Edition for R $ 67.75 (70%)

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition for R $ 74.97 (75%)

JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition for R $ 79.97 (78%)

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker for R $ 37.48 (85%)

Need for Speed ​​Payback for R $ 47.59 (60%)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps for R $ 41.56 (60%)

Overcooked: Gourmet Edition for R $ 41.96 (60%)

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition for R $ 15.03 (82%)

RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition for R $ 83.16 (60%)

Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition for R $ 89.99 (50%)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Edition for R $ 29.90 (80%)

The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition for R $ 57.47 (75%)

Are you going to take advantage of any of these promotions? Which game are you most looking forward to playing? Comment below!