PSN Launches Golden Week Promotion With Offers on PS4 and PS5 games

PSN: Every year Golden Week takes place in Japan, a date that brings together several national holidays and offers promotions to boost consumption. In video games, this means a golden chance to enjoy the country’s games at a more affordable price, as in the new PlayStation Store promotion.

In the Brazilian online store alone you can already find 274 discounted games, including PlayStation 4 and PS5 titles. You can find the full list of offers on the official PlayStation Store page, but we’ve separated some of the best promotions below!

Games with great discounts

Persona 5 Royal: from R $ 249.90 to R $ 124.95

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory: from R $ 249.90 to R $ 167.43

One Piece Pirate Warriors 3: from $ 229.99 to $ 34.49

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner: from R $ 179.50 for 53.85

Nier Automata: Game of the Yorha Edition: from R $ 149.90 for R $ 74.95

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven Bundle: from R $ 249.90 to R $ 37.48

Undertale: from R $ 74.50 to R $ 52.15

Final Fantasy IX: Digital Edition: from R $ 87.50 for R $ 43.75

Trials of Mana: from R $ 249.50 to R $ 124.75

The Last Guardian: from R $ 79.90 for R $ 39.95

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight: from R $ 130.90 for R $ 39.27

Super Bomberman R: from R $ 149.99 to R $ 29.99

Okami HD: from R $ 61.50 to R $ 30.75

Sakura Wars: from R $ 249.90 to R $ 124.95

Shining Resonance Refrain: from R $ 124.90 for R $ 37.47

The Wonderful 101 Remastered: from $ 199.50 to $ 135.66

Strider: from R $ 62.50 to R $ 12.50

The disappearance: J.J Macfield and the Island of Memories: from R $ 159.90 to R $ 39.97

All of these promotions will remain active until May 12, 2021, so there is plenty of time to prepare your wallet. Are you planning to buy any of these games? Tell us in the comments below!