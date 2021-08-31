PSN is Experiencing Instability and Is Down on Tuesday (31)

PlayStation Network (PSN) is experiencing instability issues and is down this Tuesday afternoon (31). The problem was recognized by the system status service itself.

According to the platform’s official website, the failure is affecting: Account Management; Games and Social Networks; PlayStation Video and PlayStation Store.

“You may have difficulty signing in or creating an account used on PlayStation Network. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience,” says PSN’s official status website.

According to the page, the problems started around 15:30 (GMT) on Tuesday.

The Down Detector page also analyzed the issue showing that user complaints started to rise around 3pm. According to the site, the most reported problems are “Connecting to server”; “Login” and “Website”.

On social networks, the subject was also booming, with many people reporting problems playing online. In addition to the Brazilians, players from other countries also said on Twitter that they were unable to access the network.