PSN: holiday promotion has up to 80% discount on PS4

For you to get ready for Christmas, Sony started a wonderful promotion on PlayStation Store today. Several recent games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Godfall and FIFA 21 are at interesting discounts on PS4 and PS5.

Many average 50% (which is already great), but there are some over 70 and even 80% on PSN. We have separated some of the main titles that you find in this holiday promotion below:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War **

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Doom Eternal Standard Edition

F1 2020

FIFA 21

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Godfall

Ghost of Tsushima

Grand Theft Auto V

Madden NFL 21: Standard Edition

Marvel’s Avengers

MLB The Show 20

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K21 (PS4)

Red Dead Redemption 2

Resident Evil 3

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Last of Us Part II

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

UFC 4

Watch Dogs: Legion

And look, these are just a few of the main games with discounts, since the full promotion can be seen directly on the PlayStation Store website or on your console, be it a PS4 or PS5.

Tell us in the comments which games you were waiting to buy in a promotion like this!



