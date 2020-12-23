PSN: holiday promotion has up to 80% discount on PS4

For you to get ready for Christmas, Sony started a wonderful promotion on PlayStation Store today. Several recent games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Godfall and FIFA 21 are at interesting discounts on PS4 and PS5.
Many average 50% (which is already great), but there are some over 70 and even 80% on PSN. We have separated some of the main titles that you find in this holiday promotion below:
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War **
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Doom Eternal Standard Edition
F1 2020
FIFA 21
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Godfall
Ghost of Tsushima
Grand Theft Auto V
Madden NFL 21: Standard Edition
Marvel’s Avengers
MLB The Show 20
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
Mortal Kombat 11
NBA 2K21 (PS4)
Red Dead Redemption 2
Resident Evil 3
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars: Squadrons
The Last of Us Part II
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
UFC 4
Watch Dogs: Legion
And look, these are just a few of the main games with discounts, since the full promotion can be seen directly on the PlayStation Store website or on your console, be it a PS4 or PS5.
Tell us in the comments which games you were waiting to buy in a promotion like this!