PSN has ‘Winter Promotion’ with up to 85% discount

PSN: The PlayStation Store started today (21), the “Winter Promotion” with games up to 85% cheaper. Discounted games include Bloodborne, Demon’s Souls, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX and more.

Players will be able to take advantage of promotional prices until August 4th. Altogether, there are more than 1,200 products on sale, including titles, DLCs and item packs.

See, below, the relationship that Voxel has prepared with some of the most interesting offers for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. To access the complete catalog, visit the online store website.

Bloodborne (50% discount, from BRL 99.50 to BRL 49.75)

Demon’s Souls (29% discount, R$ 349.90 for R$ 248.42)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (59% discount, R$ 248.90 for R$ 102.04)

Yakuza: Like a Dragoon (35% discount, R$ 249.90 for R$ 162.43)

Far Cry 4 (67% discount, R$87.50 for R$28.87)

Battlefield 1 (75% discount, from R$78.99 to R$19.74)

Kingdom Hearts III (70% discount, R$ 249.90 for R$ 74.97)

Dark Souls III (75% discount, from R$249.99 to R$62.49)

Oddworld: Soulstorm (30% discount, R$ 249.50 for R$ 174.65)

Outer Wilds (40% discount, from R$ 103.90 to R$ 62.34)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition (75% off, R$164.90 for R$41.22)

BioShock: The Collection (80% discount, from R$207.90 to R$41.58)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (50% discount, from R$79.90 to R$39.95)

Middle-earth: Shadows of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition (75% off, from R$79.99 to R$19.99)

Gravity Rush Remastered (70% off, from $99.99 to $29.99)

Shenmue III – Digital Deluxe Edition (80% discount, R$199.50 for R$39.90)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (20% off, from R$99.50 to R$79.60)

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 (80% discount, from BRL 249.99 to BRL 49.99)

For Honor (85% discount, from BRL 99.99 to BRL 14.99)

So, which game are you looking to buy in the PlayStation Store Winter Promotion? What did you think of the discounts? Let us know in the comments section!