PSN has ‘Easter Promotion’ with up to 75% discount

The PlayStation Store started, last Wednesday (31), the “Easter Promotion” with games up to 75% cheaper. Discounted titles include Red Dead Redemption 2, The Last of Us Part II, GTA V and Ghost of Tsushima.

Players will be able to take advantage of promotional prices until April 28. Despite this, it is important to be aware that specific games will drop off the list a little earlier than the others.

See below the list that Voxel prepared with the most interesting offers. To access the complete catalog, access the website of the virtual store.

FIFA 21

Ghost of Tsushima

GTA V Premium Edition

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Last of Us Part II

Mortal Kombat 11

Overwatch: Legendary Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

The Last of Us Remastered

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Resident Evil 7

Dark Souls III

So, what did you think of the offers? Tell us in the comments section!