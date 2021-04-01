PSN has ‘Easter Promotion’ with up to 75% discount

The PlayStation Store started, last Wednesday (31), the “Easter Promotion” with games up to 75% cheaper. Discounted titles include Red Dead Redemption 2, The Last of Us Part II, GTA V and Ghost of Tsushima.
Players will be able to take advantage of promotional prices until April 28. Despite this, it is important to be aware that specific games will drop off the list a little earlier than the others.
See below the list that Voxel prepared with the most interesting offers. To access the complete catalog, access the website of the virtual store.
FIFA 21
Ghost of Tsushima
GTA V Premium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
The Last of Us Part II
Mortal Kombat 11
Overwatch: Legendary Edition
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
The Last of Us Remastered
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
Resident Evil 7
Dark Souls III
So, what did you think of the offers? Tell us in the comments section!