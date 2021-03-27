PSN has 9 games for free, see how to download

The Playstation released for free download, this Friday (26), the 9 games of the new round of the project Play At Home. On March 17, the brand had announced the next titles that would be free for everyone on PlayStation Store and from now on they can be redeemed.

Play At Home was created last year to encourage people to stay in their homes because of the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, another game that can also be downloaded is Ratchet & Clank. It will be available in the online store until the end of next week.

See below how to download each game that is free to download. Click on the title name to access the PSN website and then just click “Add to library” to guarantee productions on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. Games can be purchased until April 22.

ABZÛ

Enter the Gungeon

Rez Infinite

Subnautica

The Witness

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Moss (PS VR)

Thumper (PS VR)

Paper Beast (PS VR)

So, which one will download and play first? Tell us in the comments section below!