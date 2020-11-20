PSN brings Black Friday early with several titles on sale

Playstation Store’s Black Friday has already started filled with great titles with up to 80% discount. Games include some of the biggest hits of 2020 and even a special section for games with the PS5 version included.

Check out some of the discounted titles:

The Last of Us Part II

Regular price $ 279.90

The game features the story of Ellie and Joel five years after their dangerous journey through the post-pandemic United States. A violent event disrupts their peace, and Ellie sets out on an adventure to do justice and find a solution.

Ghost of Tsushima

From $ 299.90 to $ 200.93

At the end of the 13th century, the Mongol Empire destroyed entire nations in their campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is all that remains between Japan and a Mongol invasion led by General Khotun Khan. Jin Sakai is a samurai warrior who must fight to regain his home.

Marvel’s Avengers

Regular price $ 249.95

Epic third-person action adventure game that combines an original cinematic story with individual and cooperative gameplay and a cast of incredible heroes. Play with up to four players online, master extraordinary skills and project the Earth from ever greater threats. The version fits both PS4 and PS5.

Persona 5 Royal

Regular price $ 249.95

Persona 5 Royal is a role-playing game based on the universe of the award-winning Persona series. The game comes with new characters, narrative depth, places to explore and hook mechanics to access other areas.

Watch Dogs Legion PS4 & PS5

R $ 279.90 R $ 187.53

Watch Dogs: Legion is an action-adventure game set in an open world. London is going through a serious crisis due to state surveillance, private army and organized crime. It is up to you to recruit qualified assistance to end whoever is ending the city. The version fits both PS4 and PS5.

These and other amazing games like:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 +2 – from R $ 199 to R $ 149.25

Crash Bandicoot 4 – from R $ 249.90 to R $ 162.34

Final Fantasy VII Remake – from R $ 249.90 to R $ 164.93

Star Wars Squadrons – from R $ 199 to R $ 119.40

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – from R $ 249.90 to R $ 99.96

Nioh 2 – from R $ 199.50 to R $ 123.69

Mafia: Definitive Edition – from R $ 164.90 to R $ 123.67

Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition – from R $ 373.90 for R $ 123.38

Project Cars 3 – from R $ 249.90 to R $ 149.94

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – from $ 238.99 to $ 95.59

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition – from R $ 169.99 to R $ 84.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition – from $ 299.99 to $ 74.99

Maneater * – from R $ 199.50 to R $ 129.67

FIFA 21 Beckham Edition * – from R $ 298.90 to R $ 173.36

No Man’s Sky * – from R $ 299.90 to R $ 149.95

* Games that have crossbuy, that is, can be purchased and played on both PS5 and PS4

There are many other promotions that you can check out on the PSN website. Offers are valid until 11/30.



