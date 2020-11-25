PSG struggles to win in Mbappé Champions League!

Against Leipzig, PSG struggled to win in the Champions League. Despite the fact that Mbappé and Neymar were present

PSG supporters were hopeful this Tuesday when their team faced Leipzig. With the return of Mbappé and Neymar, the Parisians probably thought they would win easily. Winning, the players in the capital did. However, it was not as easy as expected.

Only a penalty from Neymar for PSG succeeded in unblocking the situation. Apart from this very generous play, Paris hardly existed. Dominated in the game, the players were cornered by the Germans and if the match had lasted more than 90 minutes, maybe the result would have been different.

But the most important is undoubtedly the 3 points will say the fans. However, if the club are to succeed in winning the Champions League, the level of play will have to be raised.

A level of play that has struggled to rise since the start of the season. Despite the host of stars, PSG do not seem to display last year’s capabilities to reach the Champions League final at all.

But why such a hassle? Our colleagues from RMC seem to have the answer.

A DIFFICULT VICTORY FOR PSG AND MBAPPÉ

Indeed, the media recalled several elements allowing to better understand this decline of regime on the part of Paris. First, the very busy schedule. Certainly, for several years, the club has been used to such a rhythm. But this year, fatigue seems to be felt.

There is also the PSG infirmary which keeps filling up. While Neymar, Mbappé and Verratti have made their comeback, other stars remain in care. Thomas Tuchel therefore has far fewer options for turning and resting his players.

Once everyone is back in shape, maybe the coach will have more solutions to rest his team.

In any case, PSG will have to find a solution. Because for the moment, we are not really optimistic for a final victory.



