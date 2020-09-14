PSG – OM: Neymar accuses Alvaro González of racism!

It was also Florian Thauvin who offered the victory to his team at the Parc des Princes. But football fans may be disappointed with this meeting.

And even more of the behavior of some players. The match ended in a general brawl.

Neymar then tries to explain himself to Dimitri Payet but tension mounts between several players. Besides, Neymar also had an altercation with Alvaro Gonzalez during the match.

NEYMAR ACCUSES ALVARO OF RACISM

While we don’t know exactly what happened between Alvaro and Neymar, we know that the latter accuses Gonzalez of racism. Thus, in the 37th minute, the Marseillais would have insulted the Brazilian.

He would indeed have made racist remarks towards Neymar. Moreover, the latter immediately called out to the referee, saying: “Racism, no! ”

The Brazilian player was finally sent off after extra time after the general fight. He even hit the back of the Marseille defender’s head.

On Twitter the PSG player accuses Alvaro of calling him a monkey. Alvaro for his part totally denied: “There is no place for racism. He wrote on Twitter. Before adding: “Sometimes you have to learn to lose and assume it on the pitch. ”

But Neymar persists. “You are not a man who accepts his mistake, losing is part of sport. “Writes the PSG player first at 3:50 am!

“Now insulting and bringing racism into our lives, no, I don’t agree. »Continues the young sportsman. »I DO NOT RESPECT YOU! YOU HAVE NO CHARACTER! Assume what you say my brother… Be a man! Racist. ”

The story will not end there. Indeed, a disciplinary procedure will aim to enlighten us on this sad incident which taints the victory of the Marseillais.



