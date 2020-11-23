PSG: Nominated for Mbappé Globe Football Awards!

PSG player Kylian Mbappé nominated for the Globe Soccer Awards to become player of the century! We tell you everything.

The young PSG striker is indeed on the list of 28 contenders for the title of best player of the century! This prize will also be awarded at the end of the year in Dubai.

Thus, Kylian Mbappé finds himself in the race for this prestigious title awarded at the Globe Soccer Awards. The PSG striker and world champion with the Blues could therefore win the title of player of the century (2001-2020).

Moreover it is the European Association of Clubs (ECA) and that of Agents (EFAA) which will organize this evening in the United Arab Emirates. On November 23, the Globe Soccer Awards unveiled the list of nominated players in a Twitter post.

Even though the 21-year-old Frenchman is making an exceptional start to his career, it will be difficult for him to face the competition. We tell you more.

TWO PSG PLAYERS IN THE RACE

PSG striker Mbappé will therefore have to face all the football gratin of recent years! We think of Neymar, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Without forgetting Ronaldinho, Andrea Pirlo and Ibrahimovic. During this evening the including PSG will be rewarded. But the Globe Soccer Awards also recognize players in 2020.

This time, it’s Marquinhos who will represent the Parisian club. The Brazilian defender will find himself facing formidable competitors. Eh yes !

Namely Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi and Cristianno Ronaldo. But also Sadio Mané, Ciro Immobile, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry.

Among the list of coaches of the century is the legend Zinedine Zidane. Didier Deschamps is also in the race for the title of coach of the century.

The two French will face Mourinho, Guardiola or even Ferguson! But also, Del Bosque and Löw.

Who will win a title at the Globe Socccer Awards? Case to follow!



