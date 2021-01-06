PSG: Neymar is the most searched footballer on Google!

Neymar continues to turn heads! The Brazilian from PSG will remain the most searched football player on Google in 2020!

Neymar will therefore have managed to make people talk about him all year round! Between great moments, criticism and scandals, the Brazilian from PSG will remain the most searched football player on Google for the whole of 2020!

In front of Messi, in front of Ronaldo, he will have beaten everyone. Messi got a lot of talk last year, though, when he wanted to leave his lifelong club, FC Barcelona.

But Neymar has been in the news all season long! He even took second place in the standings, all sports combined … In front of him, we find the late Kobe Bryant, who died at the start of the year.

The basketball player was killed in a helicopter crash with his daughter. Eighth in the standings, Diego Maradona was also talked about with a tragic death in December. Two idols have left this world.

In second place, just ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar is alive and well. But he first made a name for himself with some fine sporting exploits at PSG, until the Champions League final in September.

PSG: FANS ARE LOOKING FOR NEYMAR ON GOOGLE

The Brazilian managed two exceptional matches before going out in the final … But his year does not end there. Because he has also known harder times, with small injuries repeatedly.

Enough to drive fans crazy, and panic Google searches … But it was probably with his New Year that Neymar caused the most waves. Because he almost entered another dimension!

He was planning to invite 500 people to this change of year … And this, while Brazil fails to dominate the coronavirus epidemic.

With almost 200,000 deaths, Brazil is thus one of the most affected countries… Enough to provoke anger, but also fan research. So this is a rich year that ends for Neymar!