PSG: Neymar chooses Alvaro Gonzalez!

The clash between the PSG player, Neymar, and Alvaro Gonzalez has started again, from the Champions Trophy this Wednesday!

Following the last PSG-OM meeting, the clash started again between the two football players, Neymar and Alvaro Gonzalez.

As a reminder, last September Neymar accused Alvaro Gonzalez of making racist remarks against him. We dreaded their reunion!

Last Wednesday, almost 2 months after this event, the PSG player was able to once again face his favorite enemy, Alvaro Gonzalez. And he emerged victorious!

But as a result, the Spaniard could not help but address a dedication to the OM defender. “The king, isn’t that Alvaro?” He wrote on social media to the Blue Bird. These three little words, written in Portuguese, say a lot about the player’s spirit of revenge at PSG.

But a few minutes later, his rival answered him. And he didn’t go with a grain of salt. “My parents always taught me to take out the trash. Go OM, always, “he wrote in response to Neymar’s tweet. He accompanied the legend with an image of his duel with the Brazilian during the meeting. Ouch!

PSG: NEYMAR DOESN’T COUNT TO DROP THE PIECE!

But the defender of PSG does not intend to let it go. “And he forgot how you win titles,” he replied shortly after, in a playground-like exchange.

And the two men are not done. Alvaro then published a photo of Pelé, who poses with his three World Cups. He then called Neymar “an eternal shadow of the king”.

“And you will always be in mine. I made you famous. You’re welcome, phenomenon, ”he replied. The least we can say is that they have energy to spare.

Apart from his short message to Alvaro Gonzalez, the sportsman also wanted to settle accounts with Dimitri Payet. In August, the latter had reacted to the defeat of PSG in the final of the Champions League, against Bayern Munich (0-1). In a tweet, the Marseillais had lined up the Marseille jersey and the Parisian jersey to remind that the star belonged only to OM.

A few minutes after Paris’s success against OM in the Champions Trophy, the Brazilian striker reproduced the scene with both shirts, adding his brand new medal. A rather funny way of telling Dimitri Payet that it was the Parisian club that had won the trophy. And not the Marseille rival!

Following all his altercations, it seems normal to wonder how the Clasico will go on February 7… That promises! To be continued !