PSG: Mbappé fans fully behind him with the hashtag

PSG fans support Kylian Mbappé for tonight’s match and launch #KylianDay! We tell you more. Mbappé fans support the PSG player with the hashtag #KylianDay!

Tonight, PSG faces RB Leipzig in the Champions League. A great opportunity for Parisians to support their favorite player.

Thus, the PSG striker found himself at the heart of a trend launched on Twitter since this afternoon. For those who missed it, supporters of the Parisian player launched the hashtag #KylianDay.

Paris fans are therefore counting on the young prodigy to take them to the round of 16! For the moment, Thomas Tuchel’s men are 3rd in their group.

PSG are indeed behind Manchester United and Leipzig, their opponents tonight. The Parisian public therefore seems to bet everything on the young striker.

PSG: THE #KYLIANDAY

The Twittos have no shortage of imagination to honor their favorite player. “Today is the day of the wonder, the day of the prince is #KylianDay. »Wrote a user on the social network.

“Tonight, the #MBAPPEURPOMPIER will put out the flames and save our European adventure. »Wrote another with a photo montage of Kylian Mbappé as a firefighter!

“The royal meeting decreed that this day will be yours, little prince. Can we read, still on Twitter. It must be said that there is a lot of pressure for PSG in this game.

Another football fan therefore does not hesitate to point out that the stakes in this match are high. “And it’s not as if our last group performances allow us to approach the game calmly, so yes! »Writes the young man.

But the fans aren’t the only ones to worry. Indeed, Tuchel is not serene either. A bad score in the group stage of the Champions League could thus call into question his place in the club. Case to be continued.



