PSG: Mbappé and Neymar could receive very large checks!

It’s not a surprise, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar have already cost PSG dearly … But the expenses do not seem to be over yet!

Extending its Neymar-Mbappé duo, that would therefore be the goal of PSG … While the contracts of the two stars will end in June 2022, negotiations begin. And so they risk being expensive!

Because the duo remains very popular in Europe. First the French. Younger, full of the future, he would be targeted by Real Madrid … who would also be ready to splurge to snatch the world champion.

While PSG will only be able to offer “only” 30 million euros in annual salary, it could indeed be that Real can go up to a total of 50 million per year! Kylian Mbappé therefore remains in doubt …

Much more than Neymar, who seems decided. Indeed, according to his close friends, the Brazilian would have ended up adapting and enjoying himself in Paris … He would therefore be inclined to prolong. But at what cost ? That is the question…

As with Kylian Mbappé, Neymar will also want to earn a little more than he is currently earning. PSG will therefore have to put their hand in the wallet … Especially since the Brazilian wants to stay for a long time, ESPN said.

NEYMAR-MBAPPÉ: HARD NEGOTIATIONS

Indeed, he would be willing to negotiate a five-year contract with PSG! While the first three years were not always easy, the atmosphere would have finally relaxed on both sides …

Neymar should therefore continue the adventure with Paris. It remains to be seen at what price… But also with which team. So comes Kylian Mbappé’s question: will he stay in France, or try his luck abroad?

The world champion remains ambitious, and Paris has still not won the precious Champions League … But to win him away from PSG, you have to pay a price!

The club has indeed spent 180 million to bring him from Monaco … The Parisians will therefore expect at least 150 million. So will anyone come up with so much to break the Neymar-Mbappé duo?



