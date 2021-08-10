PSG: Lionel Messi has had his medical examination. The six-fold Ballon d’Or successfully underwent medical examinations prior to signing his contract.

Lionel Messi has no time to waste. Barely an hour after landing at Le Bourget, the Argentinian star headed to the American Hospital in Neuilly, where he had his medical examination. Messi did not pass by the club’s headquarters afterward, but made an express return trip to the Parc des Princes to greet the supporters present. An introductory press conference is scheduled for tomorrow morning (11 am) at the Park.