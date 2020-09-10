PSG-Lens: Paris resumes without its iconic players!

Big hecatomb at PSG! While the Parisians will play their first match of the season in Ligue 1 in Lens, there is a lack of many emblematic players… How is Thomas Tuchel going to do it?

Because there is a huge problem facing the coach! At the goalkeeper level alone, he’ll have to put 20-year-old Marcin Bulka in goal! A problem that no one had foreseen …

But the coronavirus is causing great concern to PSG … Neymar and Mbappé, the two stars of the attack, have thus received positive tests … As has Mauro Icardi, the team’s scorer! Too many absences …

Thomas Tuchel could therefore put Jesé Rodriguez at the forefront. A huge surprise, because the player has never managed to break into Paris … He even marked the capital more with his rap clips than with his goals!

Quite a few absent, so … But it’s not over yet. We think of the goalkeepers, Sergio Rico and Keylor Navas. But we also think of Marquinhos! The PSG vice-captain also tested positive, will miss the first day …

PSG DEACTED BY COVID

Absent players, but a match against a promoted: can Paris Saint-Germain win? The Lensois, in any case, continue to say that the defending champion will be the favorite, no matter what …

It must also be said that PSG have one of the largest squads in France, and perhaps in Europe! The Champions League finalist can therefore afford to deplore a few absences …

But the best players, and especially the best known, will not participate in the first game of the season. They will certainly not participate in the second … It is, moreover, a match against OM!

To face Olympique de Marseille without Neymar, Mbappé and even Di Maria… The Classico will therefore not have the same taste this weekend. We are already waiting to see the performance of PSG tonight in Lens!



