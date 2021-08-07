PSG has already prepared the presentation event of Lionel Messi! Where and when it will take place. Lionel Messi agreed with PSG after Barcelona could not register his contract with the Spanish Football League. The Parisians moved quickly and prepared a lavish presentation for the Argentine star.

The Eiffel Tower rented for Messi’s presentation at PSG

The French press claims that the group from the Parc des Princes rented the Eiffel Tower for August 10th. The last time PSG rented the Eiffel Tower happened in 2017 when Neymar was presented, the most expensive footballer of all time, who cost 222 million euros and also came from Barcelona.

At that time, PSG paid 50,000 euros for the rental of the Eiffel Tower from 21:30 to 01:00. At that time, the action of the Parisians was not welcomed by some politicians.

🔴🔵 Le PSG aurait réservé la Tour Eiffel le 10 août pour des raisons inconnues. 🇧🇷 On se souvient de la dernière fois pour l’arrivée de Neymar ! (Jose Alvarez/ El ChiringuitoTv)#LionelMessi

pic.twitter.com/QpJFFFnt2w — Media Parisien (@MediaParisien) August 6, 2021

Messi presented on Tuesday at PSG. What salary will he have

Lionel Messi has agreed with PSG, and his lawyers are meeting in Nice with them from PSG to sign the documents. The move was also confirmed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani announced the transfer of Leo Messi to PSG.

The Emir of Qatar’s brother wrote on Twitter that negotiations between the two sides have been successfully concluded.

“The negotiations have been officially concluded. The announcement, soon “, wrote Mohammed bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani on social networks, quoted by Marca.

According to the French press, Messi will have a net salary of 29 million euros per year, plus an installation premium of 30 million euros. The 34-year-old striker will sign a contract valid for two years, with the option for another one.

In Barcelona, Messi had the highest salary in the world, 76 million euros per year, in the contract that expired on June 30. But the 34-year-old Argentine star had accepted the halving of the contract for some time.

80 million euros is Lionel Messi’s current market share, even though he is 34 years old.

In Barcelona, ​​Messi played 778 official matches, scored 672 goals, and gave 305 assists.

With Barcelona, ​​Messi has won 10 titles, 7 Spanish Cups, 7 Spanish Super Cups, 4 Champions League trophies, 3 European Super Cups, and 3 Club World Cups.