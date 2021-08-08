PSG Fan Token Price Increased With Messi News

The Paris Saint-Germain fan token (PSG) price even outperformed Dogecoin amid media reports about the Lionel Messi transfer. PSG price is up 31% in the last 24 hours.

According to data provided by CoinMarketCap, the PSG fan token has gained more than 74% in the last 4 days. Most of the trading volume comes from Binance.

The increasing interest in the crypto money market and blockchain technology with the year 2020 started to develop towards the use of these areas in different ways. Socios .com, to bring together technology and crypto-currency bloc chain sector sports clubs, fans support their team with the set it appeared to be aiming at a closer relationship. Many sports clubs have launched their own fan tokens in partnership with Socios.com. One of them is Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a successful French club .. Launched by the club in partnership with Socios.com in early 2020, the fan token enables fans to have a say in the club’s decision-making by voting in a series of polls. Juventus and AC Milan are also names that have released similar fan tokens.

Earlier this week, shock waves reverberated in the football community after Barcelona announced that they would part ways with Messi. President Joan Laporta announced at a press conference on Friday that the Spanish club would not be able to make a new deal with the Argentine star player due to financial obstacles.

Last summer, PSG club president Al-Khelaifi tried to smuggle Messi out of Barcelona, ​​soon emerging as the top contender to sign the 34-year-old.

On 7 August, French newspaper L’Equipe said PSG was ready to offer one of the greatest footballers of all time an annual salary of 40m euros. However, the deal has not been finalized yet. The Paris-based club is expected to meet with Messi’s representatives this Sunday. PSG bought Messi’s former teammate, Brazilian football player Neymar, for a record 222 million euros in 2017.

Messi had an emotional press conference and tearfully said it was the hardest time of his career. While the star player stated that PSG is a “possibility”, he did not openly approve of his transfer :

Pic of the year.

End of an era.

Historical day. Lionel Andrés Messi pic.twitter.com/5zwQAKnwOH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2021

“There’s nothing I’ve confirmed with anyone, but it’s a possibility. When the news came, I searched a lot, but nothing is clear yet.”

In the midst of the allegations, the PSG fan token price went from the lowest $ 29 to $ 44 in the last 24 hours.