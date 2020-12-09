PSG-Başakşehir match will continue from where it left off

Paris Saint Germain-Medipol Başakşehir match was overshadowed by racism. The fourth referee of the match made a racist statement to Başakşehir Assistant Coach Pierre Webo. Players who left the field did not continue the match; the meeting was postponed. The match will continue from where it left off this evening (Wednesday). The match will continue where it left off as of 20.55 and will be played with different referees.

The world of football has witnessed an unprecedented protest.

The racist attack of Romanian fourth referee Sebastian Coltescu marked the Champions League match played between Paris Saint Germain and Medipol Başakşehir.

Webo received a red card after his strong reaction to the fourth referee; The players and technical delegations of both teams asked the fourth referee to leave the field.

The two teams went to the locker room after a while.

After meeting with the managers of the two clubs, UEFA announced that the match will continue with the change of referees.

However, the players of Başakşehir, Demba Ba and Carlos Ponck, did not want to play the game by continuing their protests.

Other players gave up on the field by supporting their teammates.

The footballers of Paris Saint Germain supported Webo with the message they shared on social media and asked for the game to be postponed.

After long negotiations, UEFA postponed the match one day and decided to play at 20.55 this evening (Wednesday).

The referee quartet of the struggle to continue where it left off has also changed. Dutch referee Danny Makkelie will lead the match. The fourth referee will be Polish Bartosz Frankowski.

Turkish sports were also next to Başakşehir on this historical night. Football Federation of Turkey, Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray has supported many clubs, especially the orange Lacivertliler via social media.



