PS5’s charging speed disappoints compared to Series X

The first comparisons between load speeds leave the PS5 considerably behind the Xbox Series X.

The PlayStation 5 is nowhere near being released, and for months we have heard Sony brag about the new experience in the loading speed of the SSD of its new console.

The innovative custom storage design would be capable of smashing PS4 game load times, and we were definitely told that the Xbox Series X would be no match in this regard.

However, the first comparisons of specialized media shed the first lights on what really happens with the performance of these two promising consoles, and the story turns out to be very different.

Comparisons between the PS5 and Xbos Series x

The Gamespot portal made a comparison of the loading times of competing consoles in popular games such as Final Fantasy XV, Destiny 2, Monster Hunter World, Batman Arkham Knight and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The only instance the PS5 beat Xbox Series X is in Red Dead Redemption 2 while loading a menu save in the actual game. In all other tests, including Red Dead Redemption 2 from start to menu, the XSX won and comfortably.

In CAPCOM’s Monster Hunter World, for example, Microsoft’s console was faster by more than eight seconds while starting up and by more than seven seconds while loading. In Square’s Final Fantasy XV, the difference was even more pronounced as the Xbox Series X was fifteen seconds faster to load a save, having recorded a six-second win in the boot portion.

The Microsoft console also dominated the competition in testing from Kinda Funny Games founder Greg Miller, who used Marvel’s Avengers for the boot-to-save comparison.

It's the video the WORLD has been waiting for… Marvel's Avengers load times…#PS5 vs. #XboxSeriesX vs. PS4 Pro. pic.twitter.com/ZB1XioSaJc — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) November 6, 2020

The Xbox Series X took 01:46:42, while the PS5 did it at 02:28:48, which while it is much less than what was seen on the PS4, it may not be what fans expected.

Why is the PS5 lagging behind?

To be fair, one possible explanation is that the games tested are current generation and have not received the necessary update that will optimize them for the new consoles.

Also, the faster CPU clock (3.8 GHz on the Xbox Series X, up to 3.5 GHz on the PS5) could be a factor here as well. But the tables can still turn with properly improved games.

We will also have to wait to test the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 with the games that were created to take full advantage of their new features, when both consoles hit the market in the next few days.



