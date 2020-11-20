PS5 won’t get truly next-gen games until 2022

The PlayStation CEO has commented that it won’t be until 2022 when we truly see next-gen games at their full potential on PS5.

PS5 is here, one generation ends and another begins. However, the jump from one to another, in the case of PlayStation consoles, is going to be much more gradual than previously thought. Sony will continue to support PS4 while exploring the new possibilities of PS5.

It is well known that the developers do not start with all the necessary knowledge to get the most out of the games that arrive in the first bars of a new generation. It takes years for companies to better understand the architecture and capabilities of each platform and develop games based on that.

You only have to look at the history of PS4 to realize how the console and its games have evolved. The same will happen with PS5, or at least, that is what Jim Ryan, CEO of PlayStation has been commenting on in an interview with TASS.

History will tell you that it is in the second or third year when developers really hit their pace, explained the manager. Developers usually need a little time to get familiar with the hardware. But in 2022 you are likely to see some wonderful things in the same way that it was in 2015/2016 for the older generation, when the games that define the generation began to be published.



