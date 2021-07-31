PS5 Will Start Showing Trophies List Vertically

PS5: Apparently, Sony is thinking about a new system for displaying trophies on the PlayStation 5. A tweet published by Tom Warren, from The Verge website, shows that in the future Sony will release an update that will show the achievements in the vertical.

The message published by the journalist also reveals that the update will bring several fixes, changes, tweaks and improvements to the system, such as the aforementioned support for the use of SSD M.2 on the console.

It is noteworthy that Sony has not yet officially announced a date for the release of this update, which is still in the testing phase and accessible only to a select group of owners of its latest platform.