PS5 will record a video clip with each new trophy won

PlayStation 5 begins to reach influencers in the West who are already discovering new features of the console such as news about their trophies.

PS5 is getting closer and closer and Sony has already begun to send units of its new console to several youtubers and influencers in the West; And it is that PlayStation 5 will break into stores in some countries on November 12 (in Spain we will have to wait until the 19th of the same month) and new features that until now were a mystery are beginning to come to light. And one of them is none other than the way to get trophies on PS5.

Store video clips of all your trophies

Thus, Greg Miller from the YouTube channel Kinda Funny Games, has shared a video in which he explains his experience through obtaining his first trophy on PS5 and how the console manages how to obtain them. So much so, that instead of saving a screenshot at the time of obtaining a trophy as the PS4 does, Sony’s new generation console records a video clip in which you can see how the trophy is obtained through a sequence of a few seconds.

This is how he explains it while playing Astro’s Playroom, the video game that comes pre-installed on PS5, obtaining his first trophy and discovering this new method. And it is that in order to improve the method of obtaining the graphic test by unlocking a trophy seen so far on PS4 (with which in many cases completely decontextualized snapshots were saved or that had little to do with the moment of the trophy itself ), PS5 will record a video clip from a few moments before to a few moments after, also adding a specific frame and a small animation.

Of course, it is a tool that is activated by default, although it can be deactivated through the console settings. Recall that recently, Sony changed the PlayStation trophy system; do not miss all the news of the new trophies of PlayStation consoles.



