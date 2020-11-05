PS5 will only be sold online in Brazil on launch day

We are getting closer and closer to the launch of the PlayStation 5. Many have already booked the console and others are anxiously awaiting November 19 to purchase their unit, but Sony anticipated that, on the first day, the video game will not be in physical stores.

This measure by Sony may be related to the possibility of crowds in stores, something that is not indicated in the current period due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Stay at home, take care and order online,” concluded Sony.

So, what did you think of the news? Tell us in the comments section!



