PS5 Will Have “The Best Outlet Catalog We Have Seen”

Sony promises that the PlayStation 5 launch games, which will go on sale in late 2020, will not disappoint gamers.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will launch its new console, PS5, in late 2020 worldwide. The pandemic has not prevented the Japanese firm’s plans from being disrupted at the hardware distribution level; although the catalog of launch games remains unknown. It’s precisely the games that potential console buyers are most concerned about right now, but Sony promises that that lineup will be “the best we’ve seen” in PlayStation history.

“We have revealed some of that content, and naturally more is on the way.”

Eric Lampel, vice president of sales and marketing at Sony, said in an interview with GamesIndustry that once we have seen all the unique features of the console – this Thursday, for example, we delved into the haptic feedback capabilities of the DualSense controller and its adaptive triggers – it will be time to talk about games because “everything is based on content.”

“The content that will be ready for the launch window and beyond is incredibly exciting,” says Lempel. “I would say that it is the best catalog of exit that we have seen in the history of PlayStation; between our Worldwide Studios teams and our partners from all publishers around the world. We have revealed some of that content, and naturally there are more things on the way ”, suggesting that there are still surprises that we do not know. “But the way developers can attract with this platform, create new experiences with known IPs and unknown licenses is incredibly exciting,” he concludes.

All in all, PlayStation 5 will hit stores around the world sometime in late 2020 at an equally unknown price. There will be two models: a standard one, with a disc reader, and a completely digital one. In both cases, the internal storage will be 825 GB except for last minute changes. Than

At the moment we know that projects such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Godfall, Astro’s Playroom or Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be part of that catalog of the initial PS5 launch window, but specific dates are missing. You can check here all the games that will arrive in 2020 to the new Sony console.



