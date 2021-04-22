PS5 will have more exclusives than ever, promises Jim Ryan

PS5: Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) president Jim Ryan has promised that the PlayStation 5 generation will have more exclusive games “than ever”. The statement was made in an interview for the Japanese website Nikkei, this Thursday (22).

Speaking about the competition with Microsoft, which recently acquired companies like Bethesda, the executive said that Sony is also working behind the scenes. “We have been acting discreetly, but steadily, investing in high quality games,” he argued.

He cited the acquisition of Insomniac Games, responsible for Marvel’s Spider-Man, and said that new mergers of the type are not ruled out for the future.

Still on the competitor, Ryan said that talks about the cloud gaming partnership continue. “It is extremely interesting and I look forward to announcing our cloud strategy when the time comes. While we can use the cloud for our technical infrastructure, the cloud gaming experience we offer will be exclusive to PlayStation, ”he detailed.

Another subjects

The head of Sony also explained that the PS5 is expected to have a longer life cycle than previous consoles and that its peak sales should be reached around the 3rd or 4th year.

Specifically about Japan there were two points. The first was about the lack of stock of video games in stores, which has also affected other parts of the world. Ryan justified it by saying that the covid-19 pandemic and the lack of semiconductors are among the factors for the scarcity of devices.

He was also asked about the apparent “abandonment” of the Japanese market. Recently, the giant decided to close Japan Studio and the comments are that games that have a more global appeal are being prioritized over productions that are only successful in the Japanese country.

“The PlayStation 5 has had a lot of software from Japanese developers since the beginning. And from now on, I would like to strengthen our ties with Japanese developers and launch content for the PlayStation 5 suitable for the Japanese market ”, he justified.

So, what did you think of the Jim Ryan interview? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!