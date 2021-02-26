PS5 will be unlocked for extra SSD storage this year

PlayStation 5 players may soon be given an option to increase their console’s internal storage with an additional SSD card, according to Bloomberg, who cites anonymous sources who are familiar with the matter.

According to rumors, Sony will release a firmware update next summer in the northern hemisphere, which is equivalent to the period between the months of June and September 2021. With that, the extra slot for SSD M.2 present on the console will be enabled, so players will be able to install extra storage hardware, which will allow them to install more games and applications in the PlayStation 5’s memory.

The new generation console from Sony was launched with a single SSD of 825 GB, but of this total, only 667 GB are free to be used by gamers, which can be a very small number, considering the size of some most current games for the platform, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Cyberpunk 2077, which together add up to 250 GB.

With the update, users will only need to open the plastic cover of the PS5 to install extra SSD storage. So far, Sony has not announced which types of SSD units will be compatible with the console, so it will be necessary to wait for official news on the subject.

Likewise, a company spokesman told Bloomberg that, despite already working to release this extra storage, for the time being there is no information to be released: “As previously announced, we are working to allow the expansion of SSD M. storage. 2 for PlayStation 5. The date has not been announced and details will be shared later. ”

Also according to the secret sources heard by Bloomberg, this update will also allow the PlayStation 5 to unlock faster speeds of its cooler, thus ensuring that the console does not overheat with the addition of another SSD card.

It is worth remembering that one of the most acclaimed games for the PlayStation 4, the remaster Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, will get an improved version for the new generation, and should officially arrive for the PlayStation 5 next month.