PS5 will be compatible with 8K resolutions via update

Sony continues to unravel all the technical details of its next-gen console through a comprehensive question-and-answer post.

PS5 will be compatible with 8K resolutions in compatible content soon through a new firmware update. This has been confirmed by Sony through an extensive publication of questions and answers on a multitude of technical data about its new generation console and of which we are learning new details. So much so, that in addition to detailing the compatibility with 8K screens in the future, the different compatible resolutions have been confirmed, as well as the different audio formats that the console offers.

Upgrade compatible with 8K resolutions

“PS5 can display resolutions up to 2160p or what is the same, 4K UHD, when connected to a 4K screen. PS 5 is compatible with 8K screens at its launch, and after a future system update it will be able to display resolutions up to 8K when the content is available, with compatible software ”, we can read in the FAQ about PS5.

In addition, it is mentioned that PS5 does not require a 4K screen, since it also supports 720p, 1080i and 1080p resolutions, in addition to 2160p. It also insists that the PS5 is compatible with HDR10 and HDMI 2.1 (already included in the console) to offer 4K resolution at 120 Hz on compatible displays.

On the other hand, the FAQ details the different audio formats compatible with PS5 and that the console is capable of playing. The supported sound formats are:

Dolby Digital (max 5.1ch)

Dolby Digital Plus (max 7.1ch)

Dolby TrueHD (max 7.1ch)

DTS (max 5.1ch)

DTS-HD High Resolution Audio (max 7.1ch)

DTS-HD Master Audio (max 7.1ch)

AAC (max 5.1ch)

Linear PCM (max 7.1ch)

Don’t miss out on all of our coverage on PS5, from our detailed review of the console and after-hours experience, to our first reviews of games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.



