PS5 will be backward compatible with “99%” of PS4 games

Jim Ryan, CEO and president of Sony, anticipates that compatibility with PlayStation 4 games on PS5 will be guaranteed. Official statement.

PS5 will be backward compatible with “99%” of PlayStation 4 video games, said Jim Ryan, CEO and president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, in a meeting with The Washington Post. The Japanese company, which revealed on Wednesday night the launch catalog of the console together with the price and release date of the two models, has sent a message of calm about backward compatibility; which seems definitely limited to PS4.

Almost all PS4 games can be played on PS5

The statement has been brief and has not gone into assessing many details. When asked about the “thousands of video games” that claimed that they would end up being compatible with PS5, the answer has been basically “99%”, which leaves a margin of error for those titles that, for whatever circumstance, require a peripheral or component not compatible with the fifth generation of brand consoles.

It has also been in the PlayStation Showcase where a new subscription modality has been presented within PS Plus called PS Plus Collection, a collection of 18 video games (both first party and third party) available for download from the first day just for being subscribed ; Of course, the price has not transcended, presumably higher than that of the current standard subscription modality of PlayStation Plus. Notably, Persona 5, The Last of Us Remastered, Resident Evil 7, Mortal Kombat X, Monster Hunter World, Until Down, Infamous Second Son, Battlefield 1… You can check the complete list here.



